The Martin County 4-H Fair has released its activities lineup for 2025, featuring family-friendly events and entertainment each day from Thursday, July 10, through Monday, July 14.

On Thursday, July 10, the First & Main Band will perform from 8 to 10 p.m., with free admission. At the same time, a Euchre Tournament will take place, offering a grand prize of four Holiday World tickets, sponsored by Shake Broadcasting.

Friday, July 11, includes a Safety Night Scavenger Hunt from 6 to 8:30 p.m. with a TV as the grand prize, donated by RTC Communications. Country artist Jake Dodds will take the stage at 7 p.m. with a free performance.

Saturday, July 12, will feature bounce houses from 5:30 to 9 p.m. for $5 per night, a Health Night from 6 to 8:30 p.m. with displays and interactions, and a Goat Costume Contest at 6:30 p.m. Lakefire Warship Band will play from 7 to 9 p.m. at no cost, followed by a movie night.

Sunday, July 13, offers a wide range of events including a craft corner starting at 1:30 p.m., the kiddie tractor pull at 3:30 p.m., face painting at 4 p.m., and a Lego build at 4 p.m. The evening wraps up with the pie baking contest at 5:30 p.m., carnival games from 5:30 to 8 p.m., and a free concert by Lick Creek Band at 6 p.m.

On Monday, July 14, the fair concludes with the ice cream making contest drop-off at 6 p.m. and judging at 6:30 p.m. The rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m. with tickets available for $10.

A silent auction will be held all week in the community building alongside various food vendors. Organizers encourage the public to come out and enjoy the full week of festivities.