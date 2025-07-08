A traffic stop Sunday evening in Crawford County resulted in multiple charges for an Eckerty man. Indiana State Police say Trooper Kayla Denk-Mundy pulled over a vehicle on State Road 64 near Eckerty for non-working brake lights and turn signals. During the stop, the driver, identified as 54-year-old David Lindsey, allegedly had a bag of narcotics in his lap. When told to hand it over, Lindsey reportedly dumped the bag on the floor. He was arrested and a search of the vehicle turned up suspected methamphetamine. Troopers say Lindsey also showed signs of impairment. He was taken to the Crawford County Jail for a chemical test and is being held on bond.

Lindsey is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine and obstruction of justice, both Level 6 felonies, along with misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Trooper Noah Ewing was the arresting officer, assisted by Troopers Jon Villanueva and Andrew Recker.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.