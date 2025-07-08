Connie S. Thewes, age 74, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Evansville, Indiana with her family by her side.

She was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on February 15, 1951, to Charles F. and Ida Mae “Mazie” (Fetcher) Kruger. She married Ron Thewes. He preceded her in death on January 30, 2008.

Connie graduated from Jasper High School. She went on to receive multiple degrees in nursing, accounting, and business administration. She was a, “jack of all trades.”

She worked multiple jobs throughout her life, but her passion was helping her dad with rental properties.

Connie was happiest supporting her grandchildren. She was the biggest and loudest cheerleader at their sporting events.

She was proud of her Senior Regent position of the Women of the Moose in Jasper. She helped establish the local Junior Moose Club. She was active in the K of C and her trike clubs.

She loved working outdoors, planting flowers, riding her trike, and spending time with her grandchildren. She had a heart of gold and was always going out of her way to help others. She showed her love through cooking and finding things she knew you may need eventually.

She is survived by her son, Charlie Swan and companion, Mary Schultz, Jasper; and daughter, Kristy (William) Spalding, Evansville; four stepchildren: Terry (A’lynn) Thewes, Jasper; Heath (Melody) Thewes, Celestine; Dane (Amanda) Thewes, Huntingburg; Jody Hobbs, Avon; 14 grandchildren: Turner Swan, Walker Swan, Angel Lee, Nicholas Lee, Morgan Elms, Mason Thewes, Mariah Thewes, Sydney Hammond, Hunter Thewes, Ronnie Thewes, Cassie, Gage, Jayvin Thewes, Lily Thewes, Emma Hobbs, and Rian Hobbs, nine great-grandchildren, two sisters: Jeanie Kruger and Tammy Leinenbach, brother, Steve (Debra) Kruger, many nieces and nephews, ex-husband, Ron Swan, and friend, Kenny Gerkin.

She is preceded in death by her parents, infant brother, Todd Michael, two nephews: Douglas Kruger and Marshall Leinenbach.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Connie S. Thewes will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana. A burial will follow at the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel. The Women of the Moose will have a service at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Chapter 1175 Women of the Moose or a favorite charity.

