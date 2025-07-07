Latest News

In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Nancy Eckerle, Executive Director of the Jasper Chamber of Commerce, to discuss the recently created Dubois County Small Business Resource Office, upcoming events including Health Screenings and Coffee and Conversations with Mayor Vonderheide, donation opportunities for Patoka 2000, and upcoming Ribbon Cutting Ceremonies happening with the Jasper Chamber in the coming weeks.

Contact the Jasper Chamber today to learn more about services they offer, and how you can get your very own business off-the-ground and running!

By Phone: 812-482-6866

By Email: chamber@jasperin.org or

Visit their Office: 302 W 6th St, Jasper, IN 47546

https://jasperin.org/

https://youtu.be/BQYVyzWHxJY

By Kaitlyn Neukam

