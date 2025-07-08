Dana S. Persohn, age 70, of Schnellville, Indiana, passed away at home surrounded by family at 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 8, 2025.

She was born in Evansville, Indiana, on November 26, 1954, to John and Betty (Hobbs) Obermeier. She married Steve Persohn on February 23, 1974, at Siberia, Indiana.

She was a graduate of Perry Central High School.

She worked at Deb’s Truck Stop, and then worked at Best Chairs for several years.

Dana was a member of Divine Mercy Parish – Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, Indiana.

She enjoyed gardening, her flowers, and spending time with her grandchildren and her dog, Jack.

Surviving is her husband, Steve Persohn, Schnellville, IN, three children, Jason (Trish) Persohn, Jasper, IN, Mindy (Marvin) Welp, Schnellville, IN, and Mark (Amy) Persohn, Schnellville, IN, five grandchildren, Elizha Persohn, Alison and Kade Welp, and McKayla and Kaleb Persohn, and one sister, Linda Casey, Mariah Hill, IN.

Preceding her in death are her parents, a set of infant twin sons, one brother and sister-in-law, John and Cecelia “CeCe” Obermeier, and one brother-in-law, Ronald “Ronnie” Casey.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Dana S. Persohn will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 11, 2025 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

