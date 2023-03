2023 Jasper Strassenfest Pageant Sign Ups are NOW OPEN! Applications must be submitted by May 31st, 2023. We had such an overwhelming amount of youth wanting to be involved in our German Heritage events, we anticipate sign-ups for Pageants to fill up quickly! Visit our pageants page below and click on the link for the pageant you’re interested in to get full details on dates, eligibility, etc. The Jasper Strassenfest pageants will be held Saturday, July 29th