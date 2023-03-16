Edna M. Jent, 71, of Lamar passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Owensboro Health in Owensboro, KY. Edna was born on February 6, 1952, in Kenova, West Virginia to David and Fanny (McKinsey) Damron. She was united in marriage to Samuel Jent on April 2, 2005, in Saint Boniface Church in Fulda.

Edna was a member of Bristow United Pentecostal Church. She retired as a Union Laborer. Edna enjoyed cooking and playing cards.

Surviving are her husband, Samuel Jent, one daughter, Sherry (Donny) Mollette of Ashland, KY., and one son, David Woods of Ashland, KY. Four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Four brothers, Roger Damron of Ashland, KY., Walter Damron of Chrisney, IN., Gary Domron of Boyd County, KY., and Billy Damron of Catlettsburg, KY. Three sisters, Barbara Ann (Jim) Poff of Baltimore, MD., Brenda Jude of Birdstown, TN., and Rebecca Mullins of Catlettsburg, KY. Edna was preceded in death by her father, David Damron, and two brothers, Kenny and Jack Damron.



Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 10:00 AM EDT at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand, with burial to follow in Saint Meinrad Church Cemetery. Pastor Clarence Enmen will officiate. Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM EDT and Tuesday from 8:00 AM until the service time at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.