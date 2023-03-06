Martha C. Schluter, age 93, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 1:10 a.m. on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at St. Charles Health Care Center in Jasper.

Martha was born in Roanoke, Virginia, on November 3, 1929, to Houston and Margaret (Robertson) Childress. She married Charles Schluter on June 14, 1950. He preceded her in death in January 1998.

Martha graduated from Radford College in Virginia with a degree in business.

She was a homemaker for most of her life. After her husband’s retirement, she worked alongside him in the purchasing and management of multiple Fantastic Sam’s in Kentucky.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg, the Legion of Mary, and volunteered at St. Joseph Hospital.

She enjoyed playing cards, sewing, gardening, and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by two daughters; Marti (Jake) Mauntel, Jasper, and Vickie (Jeff) Verbickis, Jacksonville, FL, grandchildren; Matt and Jennifer Mauntel, Nicole (Nathan) Coulombe, Kimberly (Sam) Maimone, Kelsey (Shaun) Gruber and Keather (David) Wood, and 6 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband and one brother; Houston Childress Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Martha C. Schluter will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in St Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. service time at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Church, St Jude’s Children’s Hospital, or a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.