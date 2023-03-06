St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations in Ireland has kicked off with the crowning of the festival’s royalty over the weekend
The winners were:
Miss Shamrock – Daisy Hung
1st Runner-up – Claire Linette
2nd Runner-up – Karsyn Sander
People’s Choice – Daisy Hung
Miss Teen Shamrock – Ava Biggs
1st Runner-up – Laurian Gayso
2nd Runner-up – Sophie Schnarr
Wearing of the Green Spirit – Briley Sander
People’s Choice – Tatum Wehr
Little Mister – Kolten Goeppner
Little Miss – Reagan Flannagan
1st Runner-up – Lily Schnarr
2nd Runner-up – Roslyn Dittmer
Wearing of the Green Spirit – Evelyn Crawford
People’s Choice – Emerson Schmitt
. The 18WJTS crews were in attendance recording the program that will air on Thursday, March 9th at 8 p.m. EST and on Sunday, March 12th, at 1 p.m. EST. The program is roughly one hour in length.