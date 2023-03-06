St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations in Ireland has kicked off with the crowning of the festival’s royalty over the weekend

The winners were:

Miss Shamrock – Daisy Hung

1st Runner-up – Claire Linette

2nd Runner-up – Karsyn Sander

People’s Choice – Daisy Hung

Miss Teen Shamrock – Ava Biggs

1st Runner-up – Laurian Gayso

2nd Runner-up – Sophie Schnarr

Wearing of the Green Spirit – Briley Sander

People’s Choice – Tatum Wehr

Little Mister – Kolten Goeppner

Little Miss – Reagan Flannagan

1st Runner-up – Lily Schnarr

2nd Runner-up – Roslyn Dittmer

Wearing of the Green Spirit – Evelyn Crawford

People’s Choice – Emerson Schmitt

. The 18WJTS crews were in attendance recording the program that will air on Thursday, March 9th at 8 p.m. EST and on Sunday, March 12th, at 1 p.m. EST. The program is roughly one hour in length.