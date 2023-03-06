On the afternoon of Thursday, March 3rd, officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office were participating in training. 33-year-old Asson Hacker fell ill during the event and was rushed to Deaconess Midtown Hospital where he failed to regain consciousness.

Deputy Hacker joined the department in December 2022. He leaves behind a wife, three young children, and his family behind the blue line to mourn his loss.

Details surrounding the location or specific exercises have not been released. An autopsy was completed but no cause of death has been disclosed. An investigation is underway by the Indiana State Police. We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.