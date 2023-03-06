On the afternoon of March 3rd, 50-year-old Master Trooper James R. Bailey with the Indiana State Police was assisting other troopers with traffic backup on I-69. The Fort Wayne Police Department advised Trooper Bailey of a fast-paced police chase approaching his location. Bailey attempted to de-escalate the pursuit by deploying stop sticks before he was struck by the suspect’s vehicle and critically injured. He is survived by his wife and two children.

An official memorial fund in honor of Master Trooper James R. Bailey has been established by The Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation. Donations can be made by following the link provided, under the “Master Trooper James R. Bailey” section.

While the investigation into the incident that claimed the life of Trooper Bailey is still ongoing, 42-year-old Terry Dewaine Sands II of Marion, Indiana was taken into custody and lodged in the Dekalb County Jail on a Level 2 Felony charge of Resisting Law Enforcement Causing Death to a Law Enforcement Officer.

