Jasper, Ind. – A Jasper Man Was Arrested on OWI Charges

Late Saturday night, an officer from the Jasper Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the corner of Second St. and Clay St.

During the traffic stop the driver of the vehicle, 61-Year-Old Darrell Satterfield, showed signs of impairment.

Upon investigation, it was found that Satterfield had a BAC of .121.

Satterfield was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated controlled substance.