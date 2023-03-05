Latest News

Jasper Man Arrested on OWI Charges Loogootee Man Arrested for 33-year-old Homicide Forest Park Guidance Department Gives Update at Monthly Board Meeting Greater Jasper School Board Hears Updates at Monthly Meeting Special Library Presentation on Larry Bird’s High School Days

Jasper, Ind. – A Jasper Man Was Arrested on OWI Charges

Late Saturday night, an officer from the Jasper Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the corner of Second St. and Clay St.

During the traffic stop the driver of the vehicle, 61-Year-Old Darrell Satterfield, showed signs of impairment.

Upon investigation, it was found that Satterfield had a BAC of .121.

Satterfield was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated controlled substance.

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post