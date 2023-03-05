Mary Lee Allen, age 95, of Schnellville, Indiana, passed away at 12:39 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023, at home surrounded by family.

Mary Lee was born in Schnellville, Indiana, on November 21, 1927, to Lee and Louise (Seger) Schnell. She married Russell L. Allen on June 17, 1965. He preceded her in death on April 8, 2003.

Mary was a graduate of the Academy of the Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, Indiana. She then attended college, earning a degree in education.

She was an elementary education teacher at various schools for over 50 years.

She was a member of Divine Mercy Parish – Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, Indiana, where she was a religious education teacher, took communion to the homebound, helped maintain the floral arrangements for various occasions, and participated in Adoration. She was also a member of the St. Ann’s Society, St. Vincent DePaul Society, and the Schnellville Conservation Club. She was a volunteer at Memorial Hospital in Jasper for over 20 years and at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home, and she delivered Meals on Wheels for Generations to the homebound.

She received the Brute Award and the St. Mother Theodore Guerin Award and was the Grand Marshall for the Schnellville 150th Sesquicentennial.

She was an artist, who enjoyed painting; she liked to bake, especially making cookies and other baked goods to give to others, play cards, and spend time with family and friends. She was an avid I.U. Basketball and Bobby Knight fan. Mary Lee was also very giving and donated to many charities.

Surviving is one brother-in-law, Charlie Vonderheide, Schnellville, Indiana, nieces and nephews, Joe Vonderheide, Jane Schnell, Jean Bockelman, Paul Steinmetz, Terri Limbaugh, Doug Schnell, Lisa Schnell, Lynn Thomas, Cathy Spayd, Chris Hasenour, David Schnell, and Leslie Bolte, 32 great nieces and nephews, 52 great-great nieces and nephews, and seven great-great-great nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are two sisters, Betty Lou Steinmetz and Joan Vonderheide, two brothers, Johnny and Dave Schnell, one nephew, Jeff Vonderheide, one great nephew, Seth Vonderheide, and one great niece Shayna Schnell.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Lee Allen will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. Divine Mercy Parish will pray a rosary at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sacred Heart Building Fund/Cemetery Fund, or to the Sisters of St. Benedict.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.