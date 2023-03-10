It is with heavy hearts, and yet we try to rejoice at the same time in celebrating and remembering the wonderful life of our Mom – Mary Lynn Bell. “Mim” as her grandkids called her, passed away at Amber Manor on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. She was battling another round of cancer that was causing constant pain. Although we were never ready to see our vibrant and loving Mim leave us, we are thankful the dear Lord relieved her of her earthly pains and asked her to join Him in Heaven. We know she is happier than we have ever seen her. This does give us some comfort. However, we do wish we were there to see her so happy.

Mary Lynn Bell (and don’t ever call her by her first name only) was born in Washington, IN on April 10, 1940, to Joe and Ann (Gootee) Williams. Mary Lynn graduated from Washington Catholic High School in 1958 and later graduated from Maryville College with a degree in education. She and her late husband, Rodney, have three children – Becky Butcher (Steve Chambers), John Bell (Bobbi Jo), and Laura Albrecht (Mike).

Mary Lynn grew up with five brothers and sisters, so she was always used to crowds of family and friends never having trouble to find a good time. She was always up for a party, travel, and anything out of the norm to have fun. She would rarely say no to any offer of having a good time regardless of when or where. Unfortunately, back half of the adulthood prevented her from doing much of what she loved. With life that dramatically changed from how she grew up, she was never bitter. Mim was the most kind, most gentle-hearted, and supportive person in our lives. Whether she was saying the rosary for you or slipping you a $20 bill (but don’t tell Rodney), she was always your biggest cheerleader wanting you to take every opportunity in life to venture out and have fun. Mim was your biggest supporter and the one person you knew you could always count on to be in your corner no matter the situation or time of need. We will all miss our talks and her words of encouragement at times when we seemed to need it the most.

Mim had an unwavering love for her children and grandchildren. In return, we loved her so much. We yearned for her to be happy and experience life the way we knew she wanted but couldn’t most of the time. We prayed for her to be pain-free and genuinely happy and full of life. And, maybe if she could hear a little better, that would have been helpful too. But, now we know she is pain-free and is in heaven truly enjoying the life we all dreamed she would have. Life will not be the same without her. But we are all better people because she loved us. We are who we are because of her.

Mary Lynn is survived by her sister Carol Olsen and her loving grandchildren: Jared Butcher, Nalon, Madysan, and Corban Bell, Kaitlin and Logan Albrecht, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters – JoAnn Clark and Sallie Hoefling and brothers – Bill Williams, Joe Williams and P.J. Williams. It’s tough to mention all the people that touched her life and were supportive to her. But our neighbors Dean and Jo Jacob were always so loving and supportive to Mom that we appreciate deeply. And her best friend Lois Kuntz was a best friend that we wish we all had.

If you knew our Mom, you know she probably wore clothes that you would not wear. Colorful, sparkly and sometimes the gaudier the better it seemed. Truly a fashion of her own. She proudly with a big smile, wore them all! We ask that you celebrate with us in honoring our Mom’s free unique spirit by wearing your most vibrant colorful outfit at her visitation and celebration services. Visitation will be held at St. Joe’s Church in Jasper, IN from 9:30am – 11:30am with Mass following visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center of Memorial Hospital or Dubois County Humane Society 426 Wernsing Rd Jasper, IN 47546.