Ernest Oscar Knust, age 86, of Belleville, MI, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at his home, under hospice care.

He was born December 4, 1936, in Schnellville, Indiana, son of Oscar F. & Marie (Haas) Knust.

He graduated from St. Ferdinand High School and then proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Ernie gained his love for travel from his time in the military. He traveled the world with Alene going to Europe, Mexico, and Canada and taking several cruises with friends. Mr. Knust organized Mystery Trips for various groups of friends and clubs he belonged to over the years.

He was a member of the American Legion where he was a Life 40&8 Club member, as well as the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie #3996 where he was awarded the Golden Eagle after 30 years. He was a lifetime member of the Moose. He was also a member of the Elks and VFW. He loved his town, lake, boating, fishing, and being a member of the Belleville Yacht Club. He was an active member of the Huron Valley Conservation Club and helped clean up the lake numerous times. He worked for the same airline for over 30 years starting with Lake Central Airlines which eventually, through mergers, became USAir and now American Airlines. Ernie was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, Belleville, and was a devoted, faithful, fun-loving family man, who will be missed by all.

Mr. Knust is survived by his wife of 54 years, Alene Marie (Medvezky) Knust, their daughter Brenda Harris, and two grandsons Matthew & Jacob Harris, all of West Lafayette, Indiana as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Marie Knust, also a brother Larry F. Knust.

Visitation will be 4-8 PM Sunday with a 7:00 PM Rosary at David C. Brown Funeral Home, 460 E. Huron River Dr., Belleville, MI 48111-2764. A Funeral Mass will be Monday, March 13, 2023, at 11:00 AM at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 409 W. Columbia Ave., Belleville, MI. Father Bryan Shackett will serve as Celebrant. Ernie’s family will welcome friends from 10 AM until the Mass begins.

A separate visitation will be held at Divine Mercy Parish – Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, Indiana on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, from 10 am until Noon, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial donations in Mr. Knust’s name may be made to the donor’s choice of one of the many clubs he supported, and would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Thank you for keeping Ernie and his family in your thoughts and prayers at this time.