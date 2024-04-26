Late Wednesday night, April 24th, the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a wrong-way driver on Interstate 64. Multiple officers responded to the area to search for the vehicle. Trooper Andrew Recker located the vehicle near the 71-mile marker traveling west in the eastbound lanes. Trooper Recker paralleled the vehicle in the westbound lane, updating officers on the vehicle’s location. Trooper Nathaniel Kern was able to successfully deploy stop-sticks near the 68.5-mile marker.

Deputies with the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office were able to make contact with the vehicle as it came to a stop. The driver, Lauren Jones, was then arrested by Trooper Jon Villanueva. Jones was uncooperative and combative during the arrest. While attempting to place Jones in Spencer County’s Commission, Jones bit Trooper Leah Schnell, requiring Trooper Schnell to seek medical attention. Jones was transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital for medical clearance and subsequently transported to the Dubois County jail where she is being held on bond.

This was a rapid and intense incident that traveled through Warrick County, Spencer County, Dubois County, and Perry County. Multiple agencies coordinated their efforts to end a potential crash safely and effectively. Thankfully there were no members of the public injured during this incident.

Arrested and Charges

Lauren E. Jones, 33, Corydon, IN

OVWI (Prior) – Level 6 Felony

Resisting Law Enforcement (Vehicle) – Level 6 Felony

Battery on a Police Officer – Level 6 Felony

Obstruction of Justice – Level 6 Felony

Resisting Law Enforcement – Class A Misdemeanor

Criminal Mischief – Class B Misdemeanor

Disorderly Conduct – Class B Misdemeanor

Reckless Driving – Class B Misdemeanor

Obstructing Traffic – Class B Misdemeanor