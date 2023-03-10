Latest News

Duane “Dewey” deMontigny, 72, of Huntingburg, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023, at home.

He was born October 6, 1950, to Armande and Elsie (Scott) DeMontigny; and married Susan Heim on May 16, 1970, at Salem United Church of Christ in Huntingburg.  Dewey worked at OFS for over 20 years, retiring as a plant manager.  He loved Indiana University and Southridge Raider athletics.  He enjoyed motorcycles and camping.  He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Sandy McDonald.

He is survived by his wife, Sue deMontigny of Huntingburg; one daughter, Dawn (Todd) Greulich of Santa Claus; one son, Derek (Caitlyn)DeMontigny of Dallas, Texas; one sister, Roxanne Stallworth of Oklahoma; two brothers, Terry (Tatyana) deMontigny of Huntingburg and Jeff deMontigny of Oklahoma; and three grandchildren, Treyton and Tanner Greulich and Derek DeMontigny.

Funeral services for Duane “Dewey” deMontigny will be at 10:00 a.m., E.S.T., Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Nass & Son FuneralHome in Huntingburg.  Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery.

Friends may call for visitation at Nass & Son Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00 p.m., on Friday, March 10; also one hour prior to the service on Saturday.  Condolences may be shared online at:www.nassandson.com

