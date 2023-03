From The WJTS Vault: “All About Miniature Trains!” at the Dubois County Museum (2008)

Featuring the newly created miniature train exhibit at the Dubois County Museum, this was a culmination of the vast love for model trains and sharing the history with all in Dubois County. Originally aired in 2008, digitized from a DVD disc.

