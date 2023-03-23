Caroline M. Sutton, age 75, of St. Anthony, Indiana, passed away at 3:13 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in St. Vincent Heart Center in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Caroline was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on May 14, 1947, to Joseph M. Sr. and Caroline (Hasenour) Toby. She married Walter “Hack” Sutton. He preceded her in death.

She was a cook at Yaggi’s Bar and Grill for 44 years. She was a wonderful quilter. She quilted for all the local church picnics. She enjoyed bowling and spending time with friends and family. She was a member of the Eagles in Huntingburg.

She is survived by four sisters; Betty (Terry) Forbes, St. Anthony, Rosemary Klein, Huntingburg, Darlene (Wess) Brown, Smithville, VA, and Susie (Tom) Loven, Jasper, four brothers; Joseph Toby Jr, Jasper, Bill (Clara) Toby, Jasper, David (Jyl) Toby, Jasper, Tom (Reba) Toby, St. Anthony, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two brothers; Ronald J. and Mike Toby.

A funeral service for Caroline M. Sutton will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Truelove Cemetery in Haysville, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. (service time) at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity.

