Doris J. Tretter, age 90, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away at 4:50 p.m., on Monday, March 20, 2023, at her residence.

She was born July 20, 1932, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Ray and Mary (Kordes) Olinger; and married Kenneth John Tretter on December 5, 1953, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. Doris was a 1950 graduate of the Academy of Immaculate Conception and a graduate of Lockyear Business College. She worked at the Olinger Construction Company; and was a self-titled domestic engineer. Doris was a St. Louis Cardinals fan, enjoyed attending her kids and grandkids’ sporting events and caring for her many animals, and always enjoyed luncheons with her sister, Rosemary Mundy, and her lunch bunch crew. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth John Tretter, who died March 14, 2015; her siblings, LeeRay Olinger, Rosemary (Leroy) Mundy, Norb (Judy) Olinger, and Max Olinger; and her inlaws, Archie (Nina) Tretter, Eunice (Bill) Rohleder and Paul Tretter.

She is survived by five children, Ann (Denny) Boeglin of Huntingburg, Susan “Goose” (Jeff) Zimmerman of Phoenix, Arizona, Theresa (Mark) Jahn of Huntingburg, John Tretter of Huntingburg and Heather Tretter of Huntingburg; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Olinger of Huntingburg and Martha Olinger of Huntingburg; six grandchildren, Matthew (Jenae) Boeglin, Sarah (Travis) Oeding, Adam (Lindsay) Boeglin, Quinn, Kai and Kiera Zimmerman; three great-grandchildren, Brooks and Carter Boeglin, and Flynn Oeding; by nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Doris Tretter will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 2:00-8:00 p.m., on Friday. A parish rosary prayer vigil will be held at 4:00 p.m., on Friday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the Dubois County Humane Society, Heart-to-Heart Hospice, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, the Sisters of Saint Benedict, or to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com