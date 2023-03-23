On the night of Wednesday, March 22nd, the Indiana State Police executed a search warrant at the home of the Knox County Coroner. 40-year-old Karen Donovan of Vincennes has been arrested on multiple felony charges stemming from an investigation into reports of Official Misconduct in April of 2022.

During the execution of their search warrant at Donovan’s residence ISP located methamphetamine and fentanyl. Karen Donovan was transported to the Knox County Jail and charges with three Level 6 felonies including possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance (fentanyl), and official misconduct.

Donovan later posted bail and was released. ISP was assisted by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Vincennes Police Department. We’ll update this story with more information as it becomes available.