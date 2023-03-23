Chalk Walk 2023 – It’s our 20th Anniversary on the 20th of May!

Same Great Event! Once again at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center

Jasper Community Arts’ 20th annual Chalk Walk Arts Festival will once again be held at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center (located at 100 3rd Ave. Jasper, IN 47546)on Saturday, May 20th from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This family-friendly event is chock-full of creative and fun activities for the young and the young at heart.

Chalk Walk 2022 will see the return of crowd favorites, such as tie-dye, balloon art, caricatures, eye-spy scavenger hunt, and of course, CHALKING! Registrants and their families are encouraged to park in the parking lot in the rear of the building along East 4th Street. Maps will be provided as activities will span most of the building – indoors and outdoors. Register online at jasperarts.org/chalkwalk.

In the event of rain or bad weather, many Chalk Walk activities will be available inside the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center on May 20th. In this instance, bags will be available for pickup throughout the day so registrants can feel free to chalk at home. There will be no rain date this year.

In preparation for this day of fun, Jasper Community Arts is soliciting applicants for Volunteers, the Arts Market, and Community Services.

Volunteers and service groups are needed for set up, registration, activities, and clean up. Volunteers must be at least 16 years of age. Please call Eric Herndon at 812-482-3070.

The Arts Market is a mini arts festival. JCA is looking for artists and craftsmen of all kinds including furniture makers, painters, potters, photographers, blacksmiths, weavers, sculptors, jewelry makers, and more. The fee for a booth space is $25 and artists must supply their own tables. The arts market will be indoors this year. Anyone who is interested may call JCA Visual Arts Coordinator, Emily Peak, at 812-482-3070.

Jasper Community Arts welcome community service groups wishing to have a booth with an activity or information relevant to those in attendance. If the group is non-profit and not selling items there is no booth fee. The fee for booth space for groups not meeting the criteria listed above is $25. Vendors must supply their own tables. Community groups will be indoors this year. Call Eric Herndon at 812-482-3070 for more information.

The annual Chalk Walk is supported by many local businesses and individuals, including the Greater Jasper Downtown Business Association, Meyer Distributing, and Papa John’s Pizza of Jasper.

Additional information about the Chalk Walk Arts Festival can be found on the Jasper Community Arts Facebook and Instagram pages as well as the Jasper Community Arts website, www.jasperarts.org/chalkwalk.

Jasper Community Arts is a department of the City of Jasper. Additional support is provided by Friends of the Arts, the Indiana Arts Commission, the Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana, and the National Endowment for the Arts.