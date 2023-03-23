Turkey Run State Park’s Trail 3 was recently named the Midwest’s Best Hike in Midwest Living’s annual Best of the Midwest list.

The magazine tabbed Trail 3 from the 11 in the state park near Marshall in Parke County, which features sandstone cliffs and hemlock groves.

The 1.7-mile trail is a relatively rugged trek that traces a riverbed. Rock formations, waterfalls, and glacial potholes provide scenic highlights before hikers climb out of the canyon via wooden ladders. Trail 3 hikers are advised to wear shoes they don’t mind getting wet.

For more details on Midwest Living’s awards and how they were determined, see midwestliving.com/travel/best-of-the-midwest-awards-2023.

Turkey Run State Park (on.IN.gov.turkeyrunsp) is at 8121 East Park Road in Marshall, 47859.