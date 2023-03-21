TechPoint is an industry-led growth initiative for Indiana’s technology ecosystem that celebrates “The Best of Tech in Indiana” each year. The MIRA Awards serve as the state’s most prestigious technology honors and recently announced nominees for the 2023 awards.

The Indiana Office of Technology (IOT) State Earn and Learn Information Technology (SEAL IT) program and the Indiana Executive Council on Cybersecurity (IECC) have been selected as repeat nominees following their appearances in the 2022 award finals.

IOT’s SEAL IT program aims to give adults from other industries such as warehouse workers, line cooks, and truck drivers, skills needed to go into high-need IT industries such as cyber security or cloud operations. Since its March 2020 inception, 51 associates have been hired into the program with 19 having graduated and currently being employed full-time by the state. SEAL IT has been nominated for the Mission41LK Talent Champion MIRA award which recognizes employers that are adopting skills-based talent management, implementing apprenticeships, and more.

The IECC was the first of over 30 government-established entities with a focus on cyber security, among all 50 states, to create measurable results produced by the council. It has earned the State of Indiana national recognition as a top-tier state for cyber governance. IECC has more than 250 public and private sector members with a council comprised of 35 members and is led by IOT, Indiana Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Indiana State Police (ISP), and the Indiana National Guard. Applications for Mira Award nominees were selected, evaluated, and ranked by 54 independent judges who will hear presentations from the nominees in March. The 2023 award winners will be announced at the JW Marriott during an in-person gala on Saturday, April 22nd. A complete list of the nominees is available by clicking the link provided below.

https://techpoint.org/techpoint-announces-nominees-for-24th-annual-mira-awards-honoring-the-best-of-tech-in-indiana/