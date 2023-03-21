Indiana Department of Natural Resource Director, Dan Bortner, recently announced recipients of grants to fund the enhancements of 34 Hoosier lakes and streams. Lake and River Enhancement (LARE) programs are funded by annual fees paid by boat owners when they register their crafts with the Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV).

Grants awarded through LARE programs benefit all citizens by creating positive impacts on the environment that will last for generations. Funds are awarded on a competitive basis and local recipients must share 20% of the cost for projects that would otherwise be difficult to complete without LARE assistance. The highest priority projects focus on large-quantity debris removal; however, all funded projects aim to improve recreational access, remove debris, and prevent erosion or the formation of new channels.

New Lake in Gibson County has been awarded $16,400 to be included in the 23 Indiana counties that will receive a total of $864,610 to support these initiatives. A complete list of grant recipients and projects by the body of water, county, project type, and grant award is available by visiting the link provided below and clicking on project awards at the top of the page.

www.lare.dnr.IN.gov