The Oakland City University Men’s Tennis team has been named the 2024–2025 River States Conference (RSC) Team of Character, an honor awarded annually to one men’s team in the conference that exemplifies the NAIA Champions of Character values: Integrity, Respect, Responsibility, Sportsmanship, and Servant Leadership.

Under the direction of Head Coach Colin Dixon, the Mighty Oaks have built a program centered on excellence not only in competition, but in character and community. This year’s roster features student-athletes from more than 15 different countries, making it one of the most culturally diverse teams at OCU. United by a shared commitment to one another and their university, the team has shown tremendous dedication to service and leadership both on and off the court.

“I’m extremely proud of these players,” said Coach Dixon. “Multiple times this year, they worked hard on the court, turned around, and then went out to serve the community. These teams were both served without hesitation and made a difference in their community. It is an honor and privilege to be their head coach.”

Oakland City University takes great pride in this recognition, which reflects the strength of character, unity, and purpose that defines its Men’s Tennis program. The honor affirms the team’s role as true representatives of the university’s mission and the NAIA’s Champions of Character initiative.

President Ron Dempsey stated, “This award is held in the highest regard at our university. It exemplifies the very foundation of character that we expect from our student-athletes at OCU. We are incredibly proud that our men’s tennis team has received this honor. It shows that our student-athletes go beyond the game — they are outstanding individuals of integrity, both on and off the court. The award exemplifies the Christian values that we expect from our student-athletes at OCU.”