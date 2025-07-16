Daviess Community Hospital has named Jill Sluder, FNP-C, as surgical services manager, effective Aug. 3. A respected clinical leader with more than eight years of surgical nursing experience, Sluder brings a deep understanding of patient care and operating room efficiency to the role—further strengthening the hospital’s mission to deliver advanced, compassionate surgical services close to home.

Sluder began her nursing career at St. Vincent Evansville before returning to her hometown to work in the operating room at DCH. After earning her Master of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain University in 2021, she became a board-certified family nurse practitioner and joined DCH’s Washington Surgical Associates.

“Jill brings a wealth of surgical knowledge and experience to this position,” said Jenna Bedwell, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer at Daviess Community Hospital. “Her firsthand understanding of the OR, combined with her clinical expertise as a nurse practitioner, makes her uniquely equipped to lead our surgical services team with excellence. She knows this community, she knows this hospital, and she knows what patients need to feel safe and supported throughout their surgical journey.”

Daviess Community Hospital offers a comprehensive range of general surgery procedures, both inpatient and outpatient, delivered by board-certified surgeons using some of the most advanced techniques available—including robotic-assisted surgery with the da Vinci Xi® Surgical System. These minimally invasive procedures often result in smaller incisions, reduced pain, and faster recovery times.

Surgeries performed at DCH include gallbladder removal, hernia repair, thyroidectomy, breast cancer surgery, colonoscopy and colon resection, chemotherapy port placement, appendectomy, skin lesion removal, hemorrhoid surgery and more. The surgical team collaborates closely with primary care providers and specialists to ensure patients receive individualized, seamless care before, during and after surgery.

Sluder’s experience in both bedside nursing and provider roles uniquely positions her to support patients, surgical staff and referring providers alike. As a lifelong native of southern Indiana, she is passionate about ensuring high-quality surgical care is available right here in Washington.

“DCH offers advanced surgical capabilities in a setting that’s convenient and personal,” Bedwell said. “Jill’s leadership will help us continue to grow while keeping patient comfort, safety and outcomes at the heart of everything we do.”

Outside of work, Sluder enjoys raising her two daughters, spending time with family and friends, and traveling.

To schedule a consultation with a general surgeon at DCH, call 812-254-8856. No referral is needed.