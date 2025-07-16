Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari will debut a new culinary event, Summer Wine’d Down, on August 4, 2025. Running through September 13, the family-friendly festival will offer guests the chance to explore 30 original menu items available exclusively during the event, served at various restaurants throughout both parks.

“Our industry-leading Food & Beverage team has put a lot of thought and creativity into this new lineup,” said President and CEO Matt Eckert. “I’ve tried a few of the new menu items and they’re truly outstanding. Families are going to love trying these exciting dishes from around the parks.”

While the full menu has yet to be announced to the public, a few featured items include: Honey Sesame Shrimp, Chicken & Waffle Biscuit with hot honey, Brisket Biscuit, and Star-Spangled Beignets. Each specialty menu item will have a suggested wine pairing available at separate locations throughout the park.

For the best value, an event Tasting Pass is available for purchase both online and in-park. This pass allows Guests to choose five event-specific food selections and can be used all in one day or throughout the festival.

Eckert added, “Whether you’re a foodie, a wine enthusiast, or just looking to take a break from classic Holiday World pizza, the Summer Wine’d Down Culinary Festival has something special for everyone. Don’t miss the opportunity to wind down the summer with delicious food, refreshing drinks, and the unparalleled atmosphere of Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari.”

For more information about the Summer Wine’d Down Culinary Festival and to purchase your Tasting Pass, visit Holidayworld.com

Holiday World’s special event lineup for the fall is just beginning. Holidays in the Sky runs nightly now through August 3. Friday Night Live! returns to Holiday World in 2025 with extended dates, bringing live music, drink specials, and night rides every Friday from August 22 through October 24. Happy Halloween Weekends returns September 20 and runs through October 26, featuring extended hours on October 11, 18, and 25. Both parks are open daily through August 17; Splashin’ Safari closes September 13, and Holiday World closes November 2.