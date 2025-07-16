Dorothy Olinger, formerly of Huntingburg IN, passed away on Monday, July 14, 2025, at 8:59 AM at Legacy Living in Jasper, IN.

Born on August 6, 1932, Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Theresa Metz, and siblings Clarence Metz, Linus Metz and Anna Mae Metz. She is survived by Kevin and Jami Olinger of Jasper, IN, Kerry and Melissa Olinger of Orlando, FL, Kyle and Jennifer Olinger of Asheville, NC, and Kelly and Christine Olinger of Winter Park, FL, along with eleven grandchildren: Harrison Olinger, Reid Olinger, Bella Olinger, Luke Olinger, Kylin Olinger, Payton Olinger, Gracelynn Olinger, Sophia Olinger, Spencer Olinger, Madeleine Olinger, and Abigail Olinger. Dorothy is also survived by her siblings, Theresa Metz and Louise Steckler, both of Huntingburg, IN, as well as Silas Metz of English, IN. Notably, Dorothy’s twin sister, Helen Callea of Rockford, IL also passed on July 14, 2025, a mere 8 hours later.

Dorothy graduated from Jasper High School in 1951. After a decade working at General Electric, she married Max Olinger of Huntingburg, IN on December 30, 1961, and commenced her career as extraordinary wife and mother. While she pursued numerous social interests, such as the Huntingburg Study Club, her greatest passion was raising her four sons, which she accomplished with great aplomb. Between organizing birthday parties, taxiing kids to sporting events and making routine trips to the emergency room to patch up another son’s injury, Dorothy was perhaps best known for her culinary and hospitality skills. Routinely extolled by her husband for her ability to delight guests, Dorothy best demonstrated her love for others at the dinner table.

Perhaps one of her greatest legacies steadily evolved over the course of 35 years of teaching religion classes to elementary school students at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg, where she helped multiple hundreds of children prepare for and receive their First Holy Communion.

Dorothy avidly supported the Dubois County Right to Life, the Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand, IN and St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any charitable contributions be directed to any of these three organizations.

Funeral services for Dorothy Olinger will be held on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Fr. Michael Callea will officiate.

Visitation will be held at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 3:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m., on Friday,July 18th. A parish rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com