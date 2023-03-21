The Jasper Police Department responded to a single-vehicle accident on 3rd Avenue at 7 o’clock this morning. According to law enforcement, 34-year-old Lacie Sedam of Jasper was northbound on 3rd Ave when she became distracted by a child in the back seat and struck a curb on the east side of the road.

Sedam overcorrected her 2017 Chrysler Pacifica in response to the collision, swerved across the southbound lane, and struck the curb on the west side of the road. The driver declined medical treatment and no injuries were reported at the scene.

No citations were issued to Lacie Sedam and her vehicle sustained damages in the amount of $1500.