Randall G. Fromme, 63, of Ferdinand passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023, at his home. Randall was born November 13, 1959, in Jasper to Hugo and Bernadette (Gessner) Fromme. He was united in marriage to Diane Otto on May 4, 1985, at Precious Blood Church in Jasper.

Randall was a retired veteran of the United States Marine Corps and the Indiana National Guard. He was a member of the St. Anthony Legion and the Ferdinand Veterans of Foreign Wars. He joined the Marine Corps in 1978 and then transferred to the Indiana National Guard. He was a former member of the National Guard Shooting Team and enjoyed shooting competitions. He was an avid hunter, and fisherman, and loved the outdoors. Randall was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, St. Anthony Church.

Surviving are his wife Diane Fromme, one daughter, Jessica Fromme of Ferdinand, and one son, Spenser Fromme of Dale. Two sisters, Elaine Robertson of Louisville, and Linda Meadows of Utah. Two sister-in-laws, Joni Fromme of Dale, and Judy Fromme of Ferdinand. Randall was preceded in death by his parents, and three brothers, Tim, Rick, and Jeff Fromme. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM EDT Wednesday, March 22nd in St. Anthony Church. A military rites service will follow. Visitation will be Wednesday at Saint Anthony Church from 9:00 AM until the service time. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.