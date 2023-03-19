Thomas E. Karl, age 73, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 2:17 a.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023, surrounded by family in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Tom was born in Decatur, Illinois, on November 24, 1949, to Harold and Mary (Sheumaker) Karl. He married Janice Hoffman on February 3, 1984.

He graduated from high school in Decatur, Illinois, and then earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Illinois State University.

He was a United States Vietnam Veteran, serving in the Marines.

He was then a police officer, serving various communities for almost 20 years.

Tom had a great sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are his wife, Janice Karl, Jasper, IN, five children, Jon (Raiann) Karl, Peoria, IL, Jennifer Karl, Portsmouth, VA, Josh (Jennifer) Karl, Allen, TX, Amy (Clayton) Kane, Pulaski, WI, and Kim (Jeff) Harmon, Jasper, IN, 12 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, one brother, Mike (Val) Karl, Farmington, NM, and one sister, Fausta Karl, Lacrosse, WI.

Preceding him in death are his parents.

Private burial will be held at a later date in the VA Cemetery in New Albany, Indiana.

