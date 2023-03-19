Hoosier Uplands Head Start, a program for promoting school readiness in young children, and self-sufficiency for their families, is currently accepting applications for the 2023-2024 school year for their Bedford, Loogootee, Mitchell, Paoli, and Salem locations as well as playful pathways in Bedford.

Head Start’s program offers nutritious meals, various educational opportunities, assistance with securing medical, dental, and vision services, as well as family coaching and goal setting.

Head start is designed to support and help the entire family and all services are provided at no cost.

For children to be eligible for the Head Start program they must be born between the dates of August 2nd of 2018 and August 1st of 2020 as well as their family must meet established federal income guidelines or be receiving TANF, SSI Disability, or SNAP.

Foster Children will be categorically eligible for the Head Start program.

The Number of enrollment vacancies for August of 2023 is limited.

To see if you can enroll a child in their program call one of their locations in your area. Here is a list of their numbers:

Bedford (812) 275-0052

Loogootee (812) 295-4700

Mitchell (812) 849-4448

Paoli (812) 723-3687

Salem (812) 883-5368

To find out more about their program and eligibility go to their website at www.hoosieruplands.org