Richard “Rick” Demuth, 69, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Indiana University Health Hospital in Indianapolis. Rick was born on November 24, 1953, in Ferdinand to Othmar and Emmogene (Wendholt) Demuth. He was united in marriage to Paula Buechler on March 19, 1983, in Saint Ferdinand Church.

Rick was a lifelong farmer and a member of Saint Ferdinand Parish. He was a member of The Early Day Antique Tractor Club. He enjoyed farming and being with family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, Paula Demuth, two daughters, Stacy (Jarrod) Rasche and Lisa (Brad) Gogel both of Ferdinand. Six grandchildren, Carly, Nora, Sophie Rasche, Emma Jamniczky, Corbin and Layla Gogel. Two sisters, Pat Nordhoff of Ferdinand, and Angie Gogel of Mariah Hill. Three brothers, Bob (Shirley) Demuth and John Demuth both of Ferdinand, and Charlie (Martha) Demuth of St. Meinrad. His mother-in-law, Bernice Buechler of Ferdinand. Sister-in-laws, Georgia (Alan) Rahman and Gloria (Eddie) Rahman of Ferdinand. Brother-in-laws, Larry (Kim) Buechler and Danny (Brenda) Buechler of Ferdinand. His step-mother, Dorothy Demuth of St. Henry and a step-brother, Mike (Glenda) Edele of St. Henry. Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Othmar and Emmogene Demuth, a brother, James Demuth, two brother-in-laws, NorbNordhoff and Hilbert Gogel. Father-in-law, Bernard Buechler and a niece, Kelly Buechler.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, March 23rd in Saint Ferdinand Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Thursday from 7:00 AM until 9:30 AM at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.