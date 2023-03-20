Latest News

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for missing 14-year-old, Scottie Dean Morris. Scottie was last seen around 8:30 p.m. before disappearing roughly 76 miles northeast of Indianapolis in Eaton, Indiana on the night of March 16th, 2023.

Scottie Morris is white, stands 5 feet 4 inches tall, has brown hair with blue eyes, and is 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing black shoes, red and black shorts, and a white t-shirt with lettering on the front.

More than 100 volunteers and several law enforcement agencies have conducted river and foot searches with the use of 2 infrared drones, 2 bloodhound units, and 11 teams of volunteers. As of Sunday, March 19th, the Eaton Police Department issued a request to community members within an established perimeter to submit any doorbell or security footage to assist with their search.

If you have any tips or information please contact the Eaton Police Department at 765-396-3297 or the dispatch non-emergency line at 765-747-7878.

