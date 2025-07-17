Landowners are invited to register for a comprehensive one-day training taking place on August 23rd, 2025, from 9 AM to 5 PM at the Southern Indiana Purdue Agricultural Center (located at11371 Purdue Farm Road Dubois, IN).

This is practical, hands-on training by foresters and natural resource professionals covers topics such as: assessing your invasive plant program, the three pillars of invasive plant management, selecting control options, herbicide use and considerations, control funding and technical assistance, and setting invasive management goals and objectives.

The training includes half a day of classroom instruction, with the other half spent outdoors with in-field demonstrations of equipment and invasive control measures. Presentations will focus on invasive control, as opposed to identification.

Lunch is included in the program and registrants are encouraged to ask about any accessibility needs during registration.

The event costs $30 to attend and registration is required by August 15th. To register, contact Kaylee Jacob by phone at 812-482-1171 x3, or by email at duboisswcd@gmail.com.