Vincennes University is teaming up with Walmart to provide hands-on technician training for Walmart associates, expanding the retailer’s Associate to Technician (A2T) program to Vincennes following a successful pilot in Dallas-Fort Worth.

The A2T program gives Walmart associates the chance to develop in-demand technical skills through a training model that combines 70 percent hands-on learning with 30 percent classroom instruction. Training topics include electrical and mechanical fundamentals, pneumatics, refrigeration, and troubleshooting. Associates only need managerial approval and dedication to participate – no prior degree is required.

All 108 graduates of the Dallas-Fort Worth pilot program secured technician positions, earning an average of $32 per hour. The program is also expanding to Jacksonville, Florida, with a national goal of training 4,000 associates by 2030.

VU leaders say this collaboration aligns with the university’s mission to deliver workforce-driven education that meets employer needs while building opportunities for well-paying careers.

More information on Vincennes University’s workforce training programs is available at vinu.edu/workforce-development.