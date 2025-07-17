Priscilla L. Calvert, age 78, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 12:43 p.m. on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

Priscilla was born in McPherson, Kansas on November 24, 1946, to Jerry and Patricia

(McMurray) Brown. She married Robert J. Calvert on May 25, 1968, in Pryor, Oklahoma.

She was a graduate of Pryor High School in Pryor, Oklahoma. She then attended Oklahoma State University where she was an English major and met her husband, Bob.

She was a homemaker and had worked at the Older American Center and with Welcome Wagon.

She was a member of Shiloh Church of Jasper, where she, her husband and her family were charter members.

Priscilla was very involved in the lives of her children and avidly volunteered at all their schools, was a Cub Scout Den Mother, Girl Scout Leader and 4-H Leader. She also enjoyed crafts, cooking and cooking shows, animals and animal rescue, and spending time with family, friends, and pets.

Surviving is her husband of 57 years, Bob Calvert, Jasper, IN, three children, Ryan (Jessica) Calvert, Cincinnati, OH, Justin Calvert, Jasper, IN, and Melanie Calvert, Jasper, IN, three grandchildren, Kristen, Nathan, and Joseph Calvert, one sister, Candi Pollard, Springfield, MO, and one brother, Scott Brown, Pryor, OK.

Preceding her in death are her parents.

A funeral service for Priscilla L. Calvert will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at Shiloh Church of Jasper, in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Enlow City Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dubois County Humane Society or Alley Cat Allies.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.