In the wake of flooding devastation in Texas, Governor Mike Braun is launching an Emergency Alert Task Force to evaluate the current alert and warning systems in Indiana and identify opportunities to enhance those systems or provide additional warning systems to keep Hoosiers safe.

The task force will be led by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and Integrated Public Safety Commission, with input from municipal and county officials from fire and law enforcement, as well as advisors from the Indiana Geographic Information Office, National Weather Service, and cell-phone network carriers.

This task force is set to work on an aggressive timeline this autumn with its evaluation and recommendations to improve emergency alerting protocols, systems, and technology prepared for the Governor by November 1st, 2025.