Representatives Mark Messmer (R-IN) and Donald Norcross (D-NJ) recently announced the official launch of the Congressional Hypersonics Caucus for the 119th Congress.

The purpose of the bipartisan Hypersonics Caucus is to provide a platform for Members of Congress congressional staff, federal administration officials, academia, and other important stakeholders, to learn about existing Department of Defense hypersonic missile technology efforts, and gain insight about the need for support at the laboratories and facilities associated with the research and testing of hypersonics programs.

The Caucus will also promote the importance of rapidly progressing the design and fielding of hypersonic weapon systems as an essential future component of America’s overarching defense posture.