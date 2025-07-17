SVB&T Corporation (OTCQX: SVBT), the parent company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share of the Corporation’s common stock.

The quarterly dividend is payable on or about October 15, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 15, 2025.

The dividend declared is a 15.0% annualized increase over the total dividend declared for the 2024 fiscal year.

For more information contact Ryan Heim, Treasurer & CFO, SVB&T Corporation, by phone at 812-634-4889 or by email at rheim@svbt.bank.