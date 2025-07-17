The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 245 in Spencer County.

Beginning on or around Thursday, July 24, crews will close State Road 245 near Santa Claus. This closure will allow for a pipe replacement project to be performed. Work is expected to take a day to complete, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this project is State Road 70 to U.S. 231 to State Road 162. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.