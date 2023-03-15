Virginia C. Thacker, age 94, of Huntingburg, passed away at 3:55 a.m., on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

She was born May 23, 1928, in Dubois County, Indiana, to Sylvester and Elizabeth (Brames) Vonderheide and married William Thacker on September 7, 1946. Virginia was employed at Gossard’s for 15 years, was a homemaker and babysitter; and member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg and the Ladies Sodality. She enjoyed playing cards, Yahtzee, bingo, Sunday car rides, dancing, watching grandkids play ball, reading, and sewing. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Thacker, who passed away in April 1999; one sister, Betty (Leander) Blessinger; and one great-grandchild, Jackson Pease.

She is survived by four sons, Claude (Donna) Thacker of Huntingburg and John Thackerof Huntingburg, Tom (Vickie) Thacker of Holland and Roger (Mary) Thacker of St. Anthony; five daughters, Eileen (John) Kiefer of Huntingburg, Evelyn (Ray) Schuetter of Holland, Mary (Jim) Scherle of Ferdinand, Barbara (John) Thompson of Huntingburg and Jennifer (Kevin) Buechlerof Huntingburg; one sister, Marge (Jerry) Kuebler of Jasper; and by (24) grandchildren, (41) great-grandchildren and (7) great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., Saturday, March 18, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Father Biju Thomas will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 2:00-8:00 p.m., on Friday, March 17th; and also from 9:00-9:45 a.m., on Saturday. A parish rosary will be held at 4:00 p.m., on Friday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, BeeHive Homes Assisted Living of Huntingburg, or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com