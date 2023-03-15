Nancy Jo Vogler, age 74, of Jasper, passed away at 11:17 p.m., on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

She was born August 24, 1948, in Huntingburg, to Emil and Dorothy (Oser) Vogler. Nancy was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg; and loved country music and movies. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Julie McKittrick, and Linda Blessinger; and by three brothers-in-law.

She is survived by two sisters, Barbara Eckert of Huntingburg and Carolyn (Richard) Kane of Huntingburg; one brother, Steve (Joyce) Vogler of Jasper; and by nieces and nephews.

A graveside service for Nancy Jo Vogler will be held at a later date. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com