Angela Carol Thompson, age 83, of English, Indiana passed away on Thursday May 21, 2026, at Brookside Village in Jasper, IN surrounded by her family.

She was born November 10, 1942, to Homer and Ruth Evelyn (Wiseman) Rickenbaugh. She married John Thompson.

Angela was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, friend, businesswoman, beautician, and proud member of the Crawford County community whose life was marked by service, hard work, patriotism, and love for her family and hometown. She passed away leaving behind a legacy woven deeply into the lives of so many throughout English, Indiana, and the surrounding community.

A graduate of English Sterling high school and the New Albany Beauty College, Angela was known for being intelligent, studious, and musically talented. In her younger years, she shared her beautiful singing voice as a member of a trio known as “The Tonnettes,” alongside two close friends, including Karen Smith, and Kay Grider. Music remained one of the many joys throughout her life.

Angela was a faithful member of the Eckerty Christian Church and lived her faith through kindness, generosity, and dedication to others. She devoted more than 60 years to her work as a beautician, caring not only for the hair of countless members of the community, but also for the friendships and connections built along the way. She owned and operated three beauty shops as well as a dress shop, becoming a familiar and cherished presence to generations of local families.

Together with her husband, Angela also owned and operated several well-known local businesses, including the English Standard Station, Burger Palace, and the Eckerty Y. She took tremendous pride in supporting her community and helping local businesses thrive.

Angela was deeply civic-minded and actively involved in many organizations throughout her life. She was a dedicated member of the VFW Post #6160 Ladies Auxiliary, the Crawford County Historical and Genealogical Society, and the English Civic Club. She also faithfully served for many years as president of the Mathers Cemetery Board, helping preserve an important part of the community’s history.

Angela was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Ruth Evelyn Wiseman, her husband, John Thompson and her son, Richard Thompson.

She is survived by her son, Jamie (Jill) Thompson of Jasper, Indiana, her grandchildren, Dalton (Angie) McBride of Jasper, Indiana, Ava (Cody) Sneed of Columbia, Kentucky, great- grandchildren, Rowan, Eden, Gwenn, her sister, Priscilla (Joe) James of Spiceland, Indiana, her niece and nephew, Jason (Rhonda) Roberson of Spiceland, Indiana, Andrea (Robbie) Carroll of Greenfield, Indiana, and special cousin, Janet Leonard of Taswell, Indiana.

Cremation was chosen according to her wishes. A private family burial will be held at Mathers Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Mathers Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhome.com

Denbo Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Angela Thompson.