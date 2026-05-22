John George Schnarr, age 78, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away on May 21, 2026 surrounded by loved ones.

John was born on July 28, 1947, to Lawrence J. and Beatrice E. (Allen) Schnarr. He lived a life marked by devotion—to his family, his faith, his country, and his community.

A proud veteran, John served honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, carrying with him throughout life the discipline, courage, and deep sense of duty that military service instilled. He was a member of the V.F.W. Post #673.

Throughout his life, John was known for his strong work ethic, reliability, and quiet determination. He believed in doing things the right way, giving an honest day’s work, and setting an example for his children and grandchildren through consistency, integrity, and pride in a job well done.

Faith and service were cornerstones of his life. He dedicated countless hours to Trinity United Church of Christ, volunteering wherever he was needed and offering his time, skills, and compassion to support both his congregation and the wider community. Whether lending a hand, offering a ride, or quietly helping behind the scenes, he lived out his values through action.

Above all, John cherished his role as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He delighted in raising his children and later found some of his greatest happiness cheering on his grandchildren at their games, competitions, performances, and activities. He was their biggest fan—always present, always proud.

Known for his quick wit, sense of humor, warm smile, and kind heart, John had a gift for making others feel welcome and valued. His humor lightened difficult days, and his generosity touched more lives than he ever realized.

John is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Janis Schnarr, Jasper; his three children: Ryan (Carrie) Schnarr, Greenwood; Greg (Dana) Schnarr, Jasper; and Kari (Adam) Roth, Jasper; seven grandchildren: Addison, Mason, Corbin, Karsen, Parker, Hannah and Kaiden, all of whom brought him immeasurable joy, three sisters: Cleda Mae (David) Kuckuck, Marilyn (Duane) Witter, Arlene (Richard) Wininger, and brother, Michael (Betty) Schnarr.

He is preceded in death by two sisters, Wynonia Eck and Brenda Witt and three brothers, Carmin, Gilbert, and Delbert Schnarr.

A Celebration of Life for John G. Schnarr will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2026, at Trinity United Church of Christ. Pastor Elisabeth Baer will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. service time at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ.