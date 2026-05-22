Dana Rae Strohmeyer, age 36, of Velpen, residing in Jasper, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, due to an automobile accident.

She was born on June 19, 1989, in Jasper, Indiana, to Randy R. Strohmeyer and Brenda G. (Smith) Gutgsell. Dana was known for her vibrant smile, sunny disposition, and creative, artistic capabilities. She was an employee of Best Home Furnishings and a member of Redemption Christian Church. Dana found peace and happiness in nature. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, tending to her garden, or working side-by-side with her dad on the farm. Her love for her children, Danielle and Alex, brought great joy to her life. A community of family and friends will forever miss her warmth and bright energy.

Dana was preceded in death by her fraternal grandmother, Stella Louise Strohmeyer and maternal grandparents, John Frederick Smith and Zaddie Irene Smith-Wright.

Dana is survived by her children, Danielle Phipps and Alex Brewster; sister, Jessica (Robert) Dolkey of Montgomery; father, Randy R. Strohmeyer of Velpen; mother, Brenda G. (Russell) Gutgsell of English; grandfather, Donald Strohmeyer; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visitation for Dana Strohmeyer will be held at Nass and Son Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 26th from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. EDT and also one hour prior to the funeral service on Wednesday, May 27th at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in Shiloh Cemetery in Jasper. Darrel Land will officiate the service. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com