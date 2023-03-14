Latest News

3rd Annual Red, White, & Brauen Music Fest is set for Saturday, August 26 Stabbing Report Yields Felony Charges Jasper Man Arrested for Numerous Drug Charges New Boston Fire Department Having Annual Famous Soup Sale Gov. Holcomb Announces March 12th – 18th Severe Weather Preparedness Week

Kaitlyn Neukam joins Shelby of the Dubois County Humane Society about this week’s Pet of the Week, Mocha.

For more information on Pet Adoptions, or to donate, visit: DuboisCountyHumane.org

Stock media provided by Pond5.

On By production@wjts.tv

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post