The Jasper Arts Center will host a presentation by Jasper Community Arts, with support from Jim and Pat Thyen, of a Broadway star-studded performance on Saturday, April 15th at 7:30 p.m.

Original stars of “Hamilton” and “In the Heights”, Mandy Gonzalez and Javier Muñoz, will celebrate the music of today’s greatest composers and songwriters. They will also share intimate retellings of stories from their up-close experiences with some of the industry’s greatest contributors and tunes from their vast on-stage careers.

Mandy Gonzalez had her breakout role as Nina in “in the Heights” before going on the star in “Wicked” and “Aida” on Broadway, appearing on the big screen in “Across the Universe” along with “Quantico” and “Madam Secretary” on the small screen, and performing internationally with symphonies. Gonzalez is joined by her friend and former cast mate, Javier Muñoz.

Muñoz took over a lead role in “In the Heights” before helping to develop, and eventually star, as the titular character of Alexander Hamilton in the blockbuster hit “Hamilton” alongside its creator. He most recently appeared in the final season of “Shadowhunters” on Netflix and starred in the Broadway-bound musical “The Devil Wears Prada” written by Elton John. To be in the room where it happens for infectious hits from “Hamilton” and “In the Heights”, defy gravity with “Wicked” anthems, and enjoy other best-of-Broadway hits call 812-482-3070 or visit the link included below.