The Jasper Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of Ruler Foods on Wednesday morning that ended with multiple misdemeanor charges for 45-year-old Jorge Javier Conde Garcia of Jasper.

Officers say the black 1998 Toyota Corolla with false and fictitious Texas plates was found to be not registered properly and that the driver has never been issued a driver’s license.

Police took an inventory of the vehicle and located several falsified government documents including driver’s licenses and social security cards.

Jorge Garcia was arrested and transported to the Dubois County Security Center on three Class A Misdemeanor charges of Counterfeit Government Issued Identification and a Class C Misdemeanor for Operating a Motor Vehicle without Ever Receiving a License.